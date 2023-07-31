Poll: 44 percent approve of Rosen’s performance

A survey found that Rosen had an approval rating of 44 percent, with 34 percent disapproving and 23 percent of respondents not knowing or not having an opinion.

Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., who faces several Republican challengers in what is expected to be a closely watched Senate race in 2024, has an approval rating of 44 percent, according to a survey published Monday.

Morning Consult, which also published a survey on every governor’s approval rating, released its quarterly survey of U.S. senators’ approval and disapproval ratings.

With 2,863 registered voters in Nevada surveyed, Rosen had an approval rating of 44 percent, with 34 percent disapproving and 23 percent of respondents not knowing or not having an opinion.

“After winning two highly competitive races for House and Senate, Jacky Rosen remains popular in Nevada because of her bipartisan and effective work bringing both parties together to get things done for Nevada, like passing new laws to rebuild our crumbling infrastructure and lower the cost of prescription drugs,” Rosen campaign manager Stewart Boss said in a statement.

Boss added that her opponents push a “deeply unpopular agenda,” such as restricting abortion rights.

The campaign for one of Rosen’s challengers, Jim Marchant, said in a statement that Rosen’s “disastrous liberal policies continue to negatively impact not just (the) pocket books of Nevada’s families, but their safety also, and the people of Nevada aren’t going to hide their disapproval anymore.”

Faith Jones, campaign manager for Rosen’s other major opponent, Sam Brown, said the poll “illustrates why Jacky Rosen is about to lose her seat in the Senate.”

“It is clear the voters of Nevada are disappointed in her performance and are shopping for a new leader — and Sam Brown is poised to provide them the leadership Nevadans desperately need,” Jones said in a statement.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., who won her re-election in 2022, has an approval rating of 49 percent, with 38 percent disapproving and 13 percent not knowing.

Morning Consult found that Rosen and other vulnerable Democrats are continuing to outperform President Joe Biden in their approval ratings. Rosen’s net approval rating is almost 30 percentage points higher than Biden’s is among Nevadans, according to the survey.

The most popular senators are John Barrasso, R-Wyo.; Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii; and Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, according to the survey. The most unpopular senator is Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., with 61 percent disapproving and 32 percent approving, followed by Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; and Susan Collins, R-Maine.

