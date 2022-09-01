Poll: Democrats have slight leads, but top races close

A poll commissioned by the AARP poll shows Gov. Steve Sisolak and U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto with slight leads among all likely voters.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, left, and then-County Commissioner Steve Sisolak during a press conference at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Incumbent Democrats hold small leads in Nevada’s highly contested governor and U.S. Senate races, according to an AARP-commissioned poll published Thursday.

Gov. Steve Sisolak was polling ahead of Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo among all likely voters surveyed (41 percent to 38 percent), and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto held a 4 percent edge over Republican Adam Laxalt, according to the report.

About one in five people questioned about the governor’s race were voting for someone else, “none of these candidates,” or were undecided, according to pollsters.

But in a head-to-head matchup between just the two major-party candidates, Lombardo, a Republican, was besting the governor by two points (48 percent to 46 percent).

In the U.S. Senate race, the head-to-head match question cut Cortez Masto’s lead over the former Nevada attorney general to just one point (48 percent to 47 percent).

Lombardo had a 1 percent lead among voters age 50 and older. Those same voters put the U.S. Senate race in a tie at 44 percent. That “crucial” voting bloc made up nearly 60 percent of the Nevada vote during the 2018 midterm elections, AARP said.

“The poll demonstrates the importance of voters age 50 and over in the tight races for governor and U.S. Senate, and sheds light on the issues that are most important to voters in Nevada aged 50 and over,” according to a news release.

AARP commissioned the bipartisan Fabrizio Ward & Impact Research firm to conduct the poll Aug. 16-24. Pollsters interviewed 1,332 likely Nevada voters, oversampling those who were 50 and older, along with those in that age group who identified as Hispanic, AARP said. The English and Spanish surveys were conducted over landline calls (30 percent), cellphone calls (35 percent) and text messaging (30 percent).

The margin of error was estimated between 3.4 and 4.9 percent.

