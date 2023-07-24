Poll: Lombardo receives 57% approval rating

A Morning Consult survey of U.S. governors’ approval ratings ranks Gov. Joe Lombardo as the 20th most popular governor.

Gov. Joe Lombardo addresses the crowd at a ceremonial signing event for Senate Bill 92, a law that will provide a path to legalizing street food vending, at the Latin Chamber of Commerce in Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A survey published Monday showing each governor’s approval rating puts Gov. Joe Lombardo as the 20th most popular governor in the United States with an approval rating of 57 percent.

The Morning Consult poll, which surveyed 2,863 registered Nevada voters, placed Lombardo right behind Democratic Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and ahead of Republican North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

The quarterly survey taken between April 1 and June 30 showed an 8 percent increase in approval for Lombardo, as the last survey showed he had a 49 percent approval rating, with 25 percent of respondents disapproving and 26 percent unsure.

From new laws such as the Crime Reduction Act and his efforts to secure education funding, “Governor Lombardo is delivering better schools, safer streets, and a stronger economy for all of Nevada,” said Elizabeth Ray, the governor’s communications director, in a statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“Governor Lombardo is just getting started, and he looks forward to continuing to execute his popular and common-sense agenda,” Ray said Monday.

How does his ranking compare with those of previous governors? The last Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval left office with a 62 percent approval rating and only seven governors ahead of him. Former Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak had an approval rating of 51 percent in the first quarter of 2022.

“Nevadans are seeing the results of his bipartisan leadership firsthand as he works to improve education, make our streets safer, and spur economic growth for families across our state, said John Burke, a spokesman for the pro-Lombardo Better Nevada PAC, in a statement. “Nevadans overwhelmingly approve of Governor Lombardo because he is committed to making life better for families from all walks of life.”

Some progressive groups, however, think Lombardo can do better.

The Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada Action Fund gave Lombardo a score of 70 percent for his record on economic equity, civil rights, health equity and institutional racism.

Based on the number of bills he approved, Lombardo received an F grade in economic equity for signing two out of five economic equity bills, an F grade in civil rights, a B grade in health equity and an A grade in institutional racism.

The group noted some of his “successes,” such as approving several LGBTQ-related bills, however PLAN said he rejected some bipartisan bills and that he disproportionately vetoed bills sponsored by legislators of color.

