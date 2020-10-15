Poll: Nearly two-thirds of Nevadans oppose defunding police

Nearly two-thirds of Nevadans oppose any efforts to “defund” police or shift revenues to social and community programs in response to unrest gripping the country over social injustice.

Las Vegas police look on as protesters confront them while marching along Casino Center Drive during a Black Lives Matter protest, May 30, 2020. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nearly two-thirds of Nevadans oppose any efforts to shift revenues away from police departments to social and community programs in response to unrest gripping the country over social injustice, according to a new poll.

The Nevada Poll™, conducted by WPA Intelligence on behalf of the Review-Journal and AARP Nevada, found that 51 percent of 512 likely voters surveyed were strongly against reallocating such funds, commonly called “defunding” police.

In total, 64 percent of respondents who were polled either strongly or somewhat disagreed with cutting police funding and shifting the money toward social programs. Some U.S. cities have done so in an effort to reshape policing amid widespread protests against police brutality and systemic racism following the high-profile deaths of Black people at the hands of officers.

The late May killing of George Floyd, a Black man, in Minneapolis police custody set off the wave of civil unrest, and other incidents have followed. A police officer held his knee to Floyd’s neck for about eight minutes as Floyd repeatedly said he could not breathe.

The ex-officer, Derek Chauvin, faces murder and manslaughter charges in Floyd’s killing, while three other officers on scene also were fired and face criminal charges.

Twenty-eight percent of poll respondents, however, said they believed in reallocating police funding to social or community programs, with 13 percent reporting they strongly support the idea.

Nine percent of respondents did not respond either way.

Demographic breakdown

Sixty-five percent of likely voters surveyed said they identified as white and 13 percent said they considered themselves Hispanic, Mexican, Latino or Spanish.

Only 9 percent of respondents said they were Black.

Meanwhile, 37 percent of respondents said they were Democrats, 32 percent were Republicans, and the others were independent or belonged to another party. Thirty-five percent of respondents said they identified as conservative, and 23 percent said they were liberal.

The survey results are based on a poll of 512 likely Nevada voters conducted between Oct. 7-11. Sixty percent of respondents answered by landline phone and 40 percent online. The poll’s margin of error is 4.4 percentage points.

