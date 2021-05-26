Poll: Nevadans in Congressional District 4 wary of taxes, spending

A new poll suggests residents of Nevada’s 4th Congressional District are leery of some tax increases and high government spending, though they approve of the job President Joe Biden is doing.

No Labels is a nonprofit political organization with a stated goal of promoting bipartisanship and chaired nationally by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, left, a Republican, and former Sen. Joe Lieberman, a Democrat turned nonpartisan. (AP Photos/File)

The poll was conducted by No Labels — a nonprofit political organization with a stated goal of promoting bipartisanship and chaired nationally by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, and former Sen. Joe Lieberman, a Democrat turned nonpartisan.

No Labels surveyed a variety of swing districts across the country, including 496 voters in Nevada’s 4th. The results were weighted for age, gender, education and other factors, and the poll has a margin of error between 4 and 5 percentage points.

The political party breakdown of the group was 29 percent Republican, 39 percent Democrat, 28 percent nonpartisan and 5 percent “other.”

Fifty-nine percent of the local respondents said they favor new government expenditures on health care, child care and other social welfare issues, but 71 percent also said such spending should be limited to existing available government resources.

Just 18 percent said they supported an overall tax increase, while 46 percent of respondents said they wanted taxes lowered and 36 percent thought the tax rate should remain the same. The group was split down the middle on raising corporate taxes, and 71 percent opposed increasing taxes on fossil fuels.

Two-thirds of the group supported raising taxes on those earning more than $200,000, while 72 percent opposed raising federal income taxes and 70 percent were not in favor of capital gains tax increases.

Such tax increases are currently under discussion in Washington, as Biden and congressional Democrats are working on a reported $2 trillion plan related to jobs, infrastructure, home care and other areas and another $1.8 trillion proposal built around universal preschool and community college, as well as child care tax breaks.

The respondents widely disapproved (62 percent to 38 percent) of the way Congress is doing its job. However, 56 percent approved of Biden’s performance.

