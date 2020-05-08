Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada Poll,™ conducted by the Review-Journal, finds voters generally supportive of Gov. Steve Sisolak, wanting shuttered businesses to reopen sooner than later but uncomfortable about returning to places such as restaurants, movie theaters, and casinos. An overwhelming majority also say they have not been tested for coronavirus.

(The poll of 500 likely voters was conducted May 2-5 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.)

Do you approve or disapprove with how Gov. Steve Sisolak is handling the coronavirus pandemic and shutdown of nonessential businesses in Nevada?

Do you support or oppose Mayor Carolyn Goodman’s statement on reopening these businesses in Las Vegas?

Do you have a child/children in your household who attends a school in the Clark County School District?

Do you approve or disapprove of how the Clark County School District is carrying out distance learning?

How long would you support the current pandemic measures staying in place?

Agree or disagree that it is time for Nevada to reopen non-essential businesses and the economy?

Agree or disagree that we should continue practicing social distancing until a vaccine and treatment can be developed for the novel coronavirus?

Regarding reopening non-essential businesses:

How comfortable or uncomfortable do you feel about going to a restaurant, movie theater or casino after statewide restrictions are lifted?

How soon will you start going out to eat at a restaurant again after statewide restrictions are lifted?

How soon will you start attending the movie theater again after statewide restrictions are lifted?

How soon will you start going to a casino again after statewide restrictions are lifted?

Have you or someone you know been affected financially because of the coronavirus pandemic?

Which of the following best describes your current employment situation due to the coronavirus pandemic?

Have you been tested for the coronavirus (COVID-19)?

Have you tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19)?

Demographic information

Party registration

Political beliefs

Highest level of formal education

Annual household income

Who did you vote for in 2016?

Race or ethnicity

Age

Sex