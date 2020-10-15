70°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Nevada

Poll: Prescription drugs, Social Security, Medicare should be top issues

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 15, 2020 - 7:29 am
 
Updated October 15, 2020 - 7:59 am

The majority of Nevadans want the next president to be highly attentive to Social Security, Medicare and the cost of prescription drugs, according to a new survey of likely voters on issues critical to seniors.

The Nevada Poll™, conducted by WPA Intelligence on behalf of the Review-Journal and AARP Nevada, found that 63 percent of 512 likely voters who were surveyed believed that Social Security should be a high-priority issue for the next president.

Sixty-two percent of voters thought the same for Medicare, while 60 percent said the cost of prescription drugs should be a major focus of the next administration.

Voters were still concerned about other issues close to senior citizens, including assisted living, in-home care and end-of-life care, but to a lesser extent. The poll found that 32 percent to 39 percent of voters believed those were high-priority issues.

Overall, the vast majority of voters said that the cost of prescription drugs (92 percent), Medicare (90 percent) and Social Security (89 percent) should be either a high- or medium-priority issue for the next president.

Only 71 percent said the same for assisted living, 66 percent for end-of-life care and 65 percent for in-home care, according to the poll. And 23 percent responded that in-home care should not be a priority issue at all, while 22 percent and 19 percent felt the same about end-of-life care and assisted living, respectively.

Demographic breakdown

Fifty-seven percent of poll respondents said they were 45 or older, while 3 percent did not provide their age. And 12 percent of the likely voters reported less than $25,000 in annual household income, while 52 percent said they made less than $75,000. Eight percent did not disclose their income.

The survey results are based on a poll of 512 likely Nevada voters conducted between Oct. 7-11. Sixty percent of respondents answered by landline phone and 40 percent online. The poll’s margin of error is 4.4 percentage points.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Trump’s weekly $300 boost coming to jobless this month
Trump’s weekly $300 boost coming to jobless this month
2
Poll: Voter support for Sisolak’s coronavirus response tumbles
Poll: Voter support for Sisolak’s coronavirus response tumbles
3
Ex-GOP consultant from Las Vegas arrested in Atlanta rape case
Ex-GOP consultant from Las Vegas arrested in Atlanta rape case
4
Sisolak confirms state eviction moratorium lifts Thursday
Sisolak confirms state eviction moratorium lifts Thursday
5
The Nevada Poll™: Trump, Biden virtually tied
The Nevada Poll™: Trump, Biden virtually tied
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Xtreme Manufacturing on Sunday, Sept. ...
Trump to campaign in Nevada on Sunday
By / RJ

President Donald Trump will stump in Nevada Sunday, according to a campaign source. Trump will hold an outdoor rally in Elko, and likely continue to Las Vegas for another event.