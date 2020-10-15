Poll: Prescription drugs, Social Security, Medicare should be top issues

The majority of Nevadans want the next president to be highly attentive to Social Security, Medicare and the cost of prescription drugs, The Nevada Poll™ found.

Medicare, Social Security and the cost of prescription drugs are the top concerns of seniors, according to The Nevada Poll surveying likely Nevada voters. (Getty Images)

The majority of Nevadans want the next president to be highly attentive to Social Security, Medicare and the cost of prescription drugs, according to a new survey of likely voters on issues critical to seniors.

The Nevada Poll™, conducted by WPA Intelligence on behalf of the Review-Journal and AARP Nevada, found that 63 percent of 512 likely voters who were surveyed believed that Social Security should be a high-priority issue for the next president.

Sixty-two percent of voters thought the same for Medicare, while 60 percent said the cost of prescription drugs should be a major focus of the next administration.

Voters were still concerned about other issues close to senior citizens, including assisted living, in-home care and end-of-life care, but to a lesser extent. The poll found that 32 percent to 39 percent of voters believed those were high-priority issues.

Overall, the vast majority of voters said that the cost of prescription drugs (92 percent), Medicare (90 percent) and Social Security (89 percent) should be either a high- or medium-priority issue for the next president.

Only 71 percent said the same for assisted living, 66 percent for end-of-life care and 65 percent for in-home care, according to the poll. And 23 percent responded that in-home care should not be a priority issue at all, while 22 percent and 19 percent felt the same about end-of-life care and assisted living, respectively.

Demographic breakdown

Fifty-seven percent of poll respondents said they were 45 or older, while 3 percent did not provide their age. And 12 percent of the likely voters reported less than $25,000 in annual household income, while 52 percent said they made less than $75,000. Eight percent did not disclose their income.

The survey results are based on a poll of 512 likely Nevada voters conducted between Oct. 7-11. Sixty percent of respondents answered by landline phone and 40 percent online. The poll’s margin of error is 4.4 percentage points.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.