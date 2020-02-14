Poll: Two-thirds of Democrats favor changing Nevada caucuses to primary

Two-thirds of likely Democratic caucusgoers in a Review-Journal poll say they’d like to see Nevada get rid of its caucuses.

The 2020 Nevada Democratic Caucus is set for Feb. 22. (Heather Ruth/Pahrump Valley Times)

Two-thirds of likely Democratic caucusgoers surveyed in a Review-Journal poll say they’d like to see Nevada replace its caucuses with a secret-ballot primary election to determine support for a presidential nominee.





The Nevada Poll,™ conducted by WPA Intelligence on behalf of the Las Vegas Review-Journal and AARP Nevada, showed half of Democrats would be strongly in favor of changing the nominating process, while about 16 percent were somewhat supportive of the idea. Twelve percent of respondents said they would somewhat oppose the idea, with 11 percent strongly opposed.

The survey also asked whether the botched Iowa caucuses affected Democrats’ confidence in the accurate counting of votes during the Nevada caucuses. A strong majority of respondents (76 percent) said they were confident their vote would be counted properly.

The questions, part of a larger poll, have a 4.8 percentage-point margin of error. The survey contacted 413 registered Democrats by phone from Tuesday through Thursday.

