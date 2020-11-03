Polling sites open after some technical issues — LIVE BLOG
At the voting station at the Galleria on Sunset Road, there was a large line of more than 100 people waiting to vote, but the line was moving.
Line at Galleria moving along
9:04 a.m
Elections team leader Michele Hulsizer said there were no technical difficulties at the polling location.
“When we opened this morning we had a line of people at 7 a.m.,” Hulsizer said. “It took us about an hour to start processing them all the way through. Now we are down to about a half hour.”
— Glenn Puit
Polling sites experience technical problems
8:20 a.m.
Shortly after 7 a.m., the elections division of the Nevada Secretary of State’s office tweeted that “several polling locations in the county are experiencing technical problems and have not yet opened.”
The tweet urged Clark County voters standing in line to be patient and said the polling locations experiencing problems “will open soon.”
At 9:45 a.m., Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin said all the polling sites now are open but he didn’t know what time the last one opened.
— Glenn Puit
Gov. Sisolak kicks off election day
7:16 a.m.
Gov. Steve Sisolak kicked off Election Day in east Las Vegas at the Democrats’ Voter Activation Center on East Bonanza Road.
He was joined by state party Chairman William McCurdy II and members of the Nevada Hispanic League Democratic Caucus.
“What we need in this country right now is unity,” McCurdy said. “How are you feeling?”
“Powerful!” the crowd responded.
“Now is the time you leave it all on the field,” Sisolak told a crowd of about 100 people, many of them canvassers.
He said Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will protect all Americans.
“Every single vote is so important this time,” Sisolak said, adding “now it is our turn to deliver.”
“If you are not doing it for you do it for your children, your grandchildren,” he said.
Sisolak urged more than 100 people at the kickoff event “to turn out every single vote.”
“Donald Trump will not steal this election, not in Nevada and not in the United States.”
Sisolak criticized the Trump administration and the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We just went over 100,000 infections in Nevada,” he said. “That’s because there was no plan coming out of Washington D.C. I begged for PPE. I begged for testing kits and we couldn’t get them. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will deliver what we need in Nevada.”
— Glenn Puit
Polls are open
Today is Election Day and the polls in Nevada opened at 7 a.m.
Follow the Review-Journal for updates throughout the day as voters cast their ballots in the 2020 election.
If you didn’t vote early or mail in your ballot, you can get information on what you need to know for voting today, including locations of the 125 voting sites in Clark County.
After the polls close tonight, we will provide results as soon as they become available on our Election Results page. You can find vote tallies from the presidential and congressional races to contests for the Nevada Legislature, Clark County Commission, Clark County School District Board of Trustees and courts, among others.
We also will track seats won for each party in the U.S. Senate and U.S House of Representatives races.