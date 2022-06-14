Polls open for Nevada primary election

To start the day, the Culinary Workers Union Local 226 hosted a canvass launch at its headquarters in downtown Las Vegas.

Polls opened for Nevada’s primary election at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

To start the day, the Culinary Workers Union Local 226 hosted a canvass launch at its union headquarters on Commerce Street in Las Vegas. The union pushed out what it called “the largest political team in Nevada” with canvassers planning to knock on doors throughout the day to help drive turnout.

“We have hundreds of culinary worker members fired up, ready to go out, knock on doors and deliver votes,” said Ted Pappageorge, secretary-treasurer for the union. “We need to make a statement out there today … We want to make sure that workers’ voices are heard.”

Pappageorge said candidates and canvassers are talking to voters about inflation and affordable housing.

“Out-of-state, corporate, price gouging landlords — somebody’s got to do something about it,” he said, adding the price of housing “is making it tougher for people to own homes and (they are) jacking up rents.”

U.S. Rep. Dina Titus was at the early morning event. She met with supporters and talked about the importance of voting.

“I know culinary is going to be knocking doors,” she said. “Other unions will be too. We will be going around to some of the voting places. We’ve got to get the turnout up.”

Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin said voters can cast their ballot at any one of the 125 vote centers open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A list of polling places is included in voters’ sample ballot packets and is also available through the Election Department website at www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/vote.

“More than 68,000 Clark County voters cast their ballot during the early voting period that ended Friday, and already more than 90,000 mail ballots have been processed,” the county said. “Preliminary vote totals will be released starting Tuesday night online and will be updated periodically with results from Primary Election Day and additional mail ballot returns. Primary election results will be made official on June 24.”

