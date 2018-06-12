Polls open for Nevada primary election today

Tuesday’s primary election is the first vote in a crucial year that will see Silver State voters choose a new governor, two new members of Congress and more.

Today is primary election day and voters can cast their ballot at any of the 172 polling centers around Clark County, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto

Las Vegans' cast their vote at the Doolittle Community Center on Friday, June 8, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

People cast their votes on the last day of early voting at a polling station at Canyon Ridge Christian Church in Las Vegas on Friday, June 8, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

More than 178,000 Nevadans cast ballots during early voting, but there is one last chance to have your say in a crucial election year that will see Silver State voters choose a new governor, two new members of Congress and more.

Tuesday is primary election day, and polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. VOTER-GUIDE-INFOGRAM

For the first time in a statewide election, Clark County residents can vote at any one of 172 voting centers in Clark County, but one candidate worries that the new voting system will shut out voters who may head to old polling sites.

The complete list of locations is available at http://elections.clarkcountynv.gov/VoteCentersVoter/index.html.

