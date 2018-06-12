Polls open for Nevada primary election today

More than 178,000 Nevadans cast ballots during early voting, but there is one last chance to have your say in a crucial election year that will see Silver State voters choose a new governor, two new members of Congress and more.
Tuesday is primary election day, and polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For the first time in a statewide election, Clark County residents can vote at any one of 172 voting centers in Clark County, but one candidate worries that the new voting system will shut out voters who may head to old polling sites.
The complete list of locations is available at http://elections.clarkcountynv.gov/VoteCentersVoter/index.html.
