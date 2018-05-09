Prescription takeback day collects 8K pounds of meds in Nevada

The April 28 collection day was the 15th in the last eight years, according to the release. The next Take Back Day is scheduled Oct. 27.

An arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen is shown in this Aug. 15, 2017, photo in New York. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)

About 8,000 pounds of unused or expired medications were collected across Nevada last month as part of the Drug Enforcement Agency’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, federal officials said Tuesday.

Nationwide, a record of almost 1 million pounds were collected, the Department of Justice said in a release.

“The growing opioid epidemic must be confronted at every level — in our communities, across the state, and across our nation — and Take Back events afford us a unique opportunity to collaborate at each level,” Dan Neill, assistant special agent in charge for the Las Vegas DEA office, said in the statement.

