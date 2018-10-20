President Donald Trump set for rally in Elko

Trump’s Elko visit, coming on the first day of early voting in Nevada, coincides with a Las Vegas visit by former Vice President Joe Biden. Former President Barack Obama visits Las Vegas on Monday.

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Minuteman Aviation Hangar, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, in Missoula, Mont. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

ELKO — Elko is the third and last stop of the president’s most recent three-day swing through Western states. He rallied crowds in Missoula, Mont., on Thursday and in Mesa, Ariz., outside Phoenix on Friday on behalf of Republican Senate candidates.

In Missoula, a liberal pocket of that state, Trump drew cheers from attendees but widespread condemnation elsewhere for praising Republican Rep. Greg Gianforte’s “body-slam” assault on a reporter for The Guardian newspaper in 2017. Stumping for GOP Senate candidate Matt Rosendale, the president also attacked Sen. Jon Tester, a Democrat running for re-election who has a slight lead in the polls.

His rally in Arizona Friday primarily was to support Republican Senate candidate Martha McSally, who lags her Democratic opponent, Rep. Kyrsten Sinema. McSally was an Air Force colonel who flew in combat, whom Trump described as “a great fighter” and “a warrior.” He called Sinema a “far-left extremist” and stoked fears about undocumented immigrants and Democrats taking control of the Senate.

But the tightest Senate race, and one seen as most critical to Republican and Democratic chances for controlling the chamber, is in Nevada, where Republican Sen. Dean Heller is in a virtual tie with Democratic Rep. Jacky Rosen. Of the three states, it’s also the only one Trump lost in 2016. He carried Montana by better than 20 percentage points and Arizona by four.

Trump lost Nevada overall by 2.5. points, but he carried conservative Elko County by a nearly 4-to-1 margin over Hillary Clinton.

Trump is also expected to endorse Republican governor candidate Adam Laxalt and other state candidates.

It’s the first visit to Elko by a sitting president since George Bush came in 2006. Trump did not visit Elko in 2016, though his son, Donald Jr., did. Overall, the Elko rally is the president’s 13th visit to Nevada since 2015, when he announced his candidacy. He appeared in Las Vegas on behalf of Heller just five weeks ago.

The president has held more than two dozen rallies to boost GOP candidates ahead of the midterm elections. His Elko visit, coming on the first day of early voting in Nevada, coincides with a Las Vegas visit by former Vice President Joe Biden. Former President Barack Obama visits Las Vegas on Monday.

With a population of about 20,500, Elko is the biggest city for better than 200 miles in every direction and the largest city in northeastern Nevada. The largest segment of its workforce is employed in the mining industry, mostly gold mining, and its per capita and household income are above the national average. But so is its unemployment rate.

Air Force One was expected to land in Elko from Arizona just prior to the 11 a.m. rally, which will take place at the airport. Roads aroud the airport will start closing at 6 a.m. and shuttle buses will carry ticketholders to the event. The president is expected to depart about 12:45 p.m. to return Washington, D.C.

