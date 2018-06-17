President Trump expected to attend Las Vegas fundraiser for Heller

President Donald Trump is expected to appear at a fundraising event Saturday in Las Vegas for Republican Sen. Dean Heller. GOP insiders say Trump also may make an appearance at the Nevada Republican Party’s 2018 convention, which will be held Friday and Saturday at the Suncoast in Las Vegas.

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at the White House, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review U.S. Sen. Dean Heller jokes with a fellow attendee at the Memorial Day ceremony on Monday at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City.

An invitation, from the National Senate Republican Committee and Nevada Republican Party, says the time and venue for the event will be announced later. It lists a $50,000 contribution per couple to attend a private roundtable and separate private photo reception with Trump, while the photo reception alone is listed at $15,000 contribution per couple.

Trump also might make an appearance at the Nevada Republican Party’s 2018 state convention, according to several GOP insiders. The convention will be held Friday and Saturday at the Suncoast in Las Vegas.

Heller, who is running for re-election to his Senate seat, will face U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., in the November general election.



