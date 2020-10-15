85°F
President Trump to hold 2 Nevada rallies on Sunday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 15, 2020 - 11:16 am
 

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will hold campaign rallies in Carson City and Elko on Sunday, the Las Vegas Review-Journal has learned.

Trump will speak at Cactus Air Force in Carson City at 4 p.m. and at Mountain West Aviation in Elko at 7 p.m.

There was no news about a rally in the Las Vegas area, which the campaign had wanted to schedule despite difficulties in finding a venue that would accommodate a super-size crowd in violation of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s social distancing rules.

Trump last campaigned in Nevada on Sept. 13 during a controversial indoor rally in Henderson. Before the rally, Trump told the Review-Journal during an exclusive interview that he was not concerned about contracting the virus because, “I’m on a stage, and it’s very far away.”

While the White House does not release information on where the president overnights, he generally spends the night at the Trump International Hotel off the Strip when he campaigns in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow DebraJSaunders on Twitter.

