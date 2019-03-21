Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke will make his first visit to Nevada this weekend.
O’Rourke, who announced his candidacy on March 14, will host two meet-and-greet events in Las Vegas on Sunday, according to a news release.
His first event will be at 9 a.m. Sunday at Arandas Taqueria, 2040 N. Nellis Blvd. Following that event, O’Rourke will hold a gathering with the Young Democrats at Pour Coffeehouse, 6811 S. Eastern Ave., #104-D, at noon.
