Presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren postpones Las Vegas trip

The Democrat was scheduled to meet with voters in Las Vegas as she weighs a 2020 presidential bid.

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts speaks at a campaign event at Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. (Justin Wan/Sioux City Journal via AP)

The temporary end to the government shutdown prompted Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren to postpone her visit to Las Vegas on Friday.

“Unfortunately, we have to postpone Elizabeth’s visit to Las Vegas tonight,” her presidential exploratory committee announced Friday. “She is remaining in Washington, D.C. for possible votes related to the government shutdown.”

President Donald Trump and congressional leaders reached a deal to reopen the government — which had been closed for 35 days — until Feb. 15 while negotiations continue over the president’s demands for money to build a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Warren last made a public visit to Nevada in June, when she was the keynote speaker at the Democratic party’s state convention in Reno.

