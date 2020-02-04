Problems with Iowa app raise questions for Nevada Democratic caucus

The glitches with an app in the Iowa caucus are raising concerns about Nevada’s plans to use similar technology for its Feb. 22 caucus.

Results from Monday’s Iowa Democratic caucus have been delayed because problems with an app used to report results, and the glitches are raising concerns about Nevada’s plans to use similar technology for its Feb. 22 caucus.

The Associated Press reported that Nevada Democrats have plans to use a mobile reporting app for their caucuses.

Cynthia McFaddan of MSNBC also reported Monday night that Nevada Democrats will use the same mobile app the Iowa Democratic Party employed.

The New York Times in a story published Monday identified the app’s developer as a company called Shadow, Inc. Nevada secretary of state records show the Nevada Democratic Party made three payments of $16.714.29 to a company by that name, one in October and two in December, for a total of $50,142.87.

An official with the Nevada State Democratic Party did not return a Tuesday morning phone call seeking comment.

Cynthia McFadden reports that Iowa and Nevada Democratic parties paid over $50,000 for app at center of #IowaCaucuses delay. pic.twitter.com/v0cFTEsd3U — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 4, 2020

