‘Progress that we can deliver’: Sen. Rosen gives victory speech

Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen outlined her priorities for her next term during a victory speech in Las Vegas.

Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., is applauded by her daughter Miranda Rosen and husband Larry Rosen before delivering remarks after winning re-election Saturday November 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., has a photo taken with campaign volunteer Maritza Rodriguez after winning re-election Saturday November 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada Sen. Jacky Rosen thanked her supporters for re-electing her for another six years and outlined what her priorities will be in her next term during a victory speech at Teamsters Local 631 in Las Vegas.

“I know we can keep making progress on issues that matter to us here in Nevada, that matter to us as a country, that matter to us as an American people,” she said to the crowd of supporters Saturday afternoon.

The Democratic senator won her re-election against Republican challenger Sam Brown by over 20,500 votes, the Associated Press called on Friday night. She received 47.9 percent of votes to Republican challenger Sam Brown’s 46.4 percent, with 96 percent of the votes counted.

Rosen described how she has lived in Nevada for years, how she met her husband in Nevada, raised her daughter in Nevada and buried her parents in Nevada.

“This may sound corny, but I love Nevada,” she said. “From the bright lights of the Vegas Strip to the darkest skies out in Ely.”

On Saturday morning, her opponent thanked Nevada for the opportunity to run and conceded the race.

“Serving as your nominee has been the honor of a lifetime, and though the outcome is not what we hoped, I am deeply moved by the trust, dedication, and hope you’ve shown throughout this journey,” Brown said. “Together, we set a new standard for what it means to stand for Nevada, united in a vision of strength, truth, resilience, and unwavering belief in a brighter future.”

Brown said with President-elect Donald Trump leading, there will be an era of renewed opportunity and unity.

“This is not a conclusion, but the beginning of a renewed fight for our values and our nation’s greatness,” Brown said. “Thank you for believing in this vision for Nevada and for America. I’ve got you, always.”

Senate priorities

Rosen outlined her priorities for her next term, from increasing affordable housing and broadband to combating antisemitism to protecting reproductive rights.

She plans to build more infrastructure, find solutions to climate change, push for immigration reform, help curb gun violence and combat hate. She pledged to keep fighting against big oil CEOs and grocery store chains that price gouge and to invest in job training and apprenticeships. She also promised to protect Social Security and Medicare and to strengthen the Affordable Care Act.

“I’ll never back down to the fight against extreme Republicans in efforts to further roll back our rights,” she said.

Rosen also promised to continue her efforts to work across the aisle and find common ground.

“And so no matter how anyone cast their vote this election, I represent all Nevadans,” Rosen said. “I pledge to continue that work, because winning elections isn’t just about beating the other side. It’s really about the progress that we can deliver.”

