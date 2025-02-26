53°F
Here’s how much CCSD trustee salaries would jump under bill

Clark County School Board trustees currently make $9,000 per year.
Clark County School Board trustees currently make $9,000 per year. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 26, 2025 - 2:59 pm
 
Updated February 26, 2025 - 3:35 pm

Clark County School Board trustees would see their compensation increase from $9,000 to nearly $90,000 a year if a bill before the Nevada Legislature becomes law.

Assembly Bill 156 would increase trustees’ current salary of $750 a month to that of a county commissioner, which currently averages $88,106 annually in Clark County. Multiply that salary by 11 trustees, and that would cost the school district $969,166 per year, according to the financial impact statement for the bill.

The bill is sponsored by Assemblymember Erica Mosca, D-Las Vegas. It is set for a 1:30 p.m. Thursday hearing before the Assembly Committee on Education. If passed, the law would go into effect for any appointed, elected or reelected trustee in January 2027.

The bill only changes the salary for counties with more than 700,000 residents, which is only Clark County.

The $750 per month that school trustees earn now means that most need to work at other jobs in addition to the hours they spend as a trustee. AB 156 would allow trustees to treat their position as a full-time job.

The bill would maintain existing law that trustees in a county with a population 20,000 would receive $250 per month. The compensation goes up to $400 a month in counties with 20,000 to 100,000 residents and $750 a month in counties with 100,000 to 700,000 residents.

Trustees are also allowed to donate all or part of their salaries to a school in the district.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ktfutts on X and @katiefutterman.bsky.social.

