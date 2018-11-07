Question 3 energy measure trails in early Nevada results

NV Energy spent more than $63 million this year in an attempt to preserve its monopoly in Nevada, and early returns show that the investment may have paid off.

If Question 3 fails, the company will continue to act as the state’s utility monopoly.

Preliminary voting results showed that 66.3 percent of ballots went against Question 3.

NV Energy declined to make contributions to the first round of Question 3 campaigns, and the measure was approved by 72 percent of voters in the 2016 general election.

Constitutional amendments must be passed in two consecutive elections to become law. If the measure were to pass, it would amend the state constitution and restructure Nevada’s energy market, opening it up to competition.

Costly campaign

NV Energy’s contributions helped make the ballot measure’s campaigns the most expensive in Nevada’s history. More than $100 million in combined contributions was invested in the two Question 3 campaigns.

In a statement released Tuesday night, Yes on 3 campaign manager Dave Chase said the group was “disappointed with the results.”

“The fact is, NV Energy spent more money opposing Question 3 than anyone has ever spent in the history of Nevada politics. … (We) will continue this fight until Nevadans have the right to choose affordable, clean energy,” he said in the statement.

Chase’s statement said “competition in our energy markets drives prices down and provides more renewable energy choices.” The No on 3 campaign argued the opposite, claiming it would cost taxpayers and consumers billions.

NV Energy invested more than $63 million in the Coalition to Defeat Question 3 PAC between March and Nov. 1. All but about $474,000 of the $63.1 million the PAC has raised this year has come from the utility company.

Las Vegas-based data center services company Switch and Las Vegas Sands Corp. invested $12.4 million and $23.8 million on the Nevadans for Affordable, Clean Energy Choices PAC, respectively. Switch left NV Energy in June 2017. Sands considered leaving NV Energy but decided against paying a $23.9 million exit fee.

In total, the pro-Question 3 PAC raised more than $36.8 million between February 2016 and Nov. 1 of this year.

If Question 3 were to pass, companies would have the ability to choose their own electricity provider without having to pay a fee to exit NV Energy. A growing list of companies — including Caesars Entertainment, MGM Resorts International and Wynn Resorts Ltd. — have paid millions in exit fees to leave the monopoly and find alternative providers.

Station Casinos is one of the latest companies to take action to leave NV Energy, and received approval from the Public Utilities Commission to exit last week.

Restructured energy market

Under the state’s current energy market, NV Energy controls most aspects of electricity for about 2.4 million Nevadans. It owns the state’s generating units, goes through the PUC to set retail sales price and manages the power lines that transmit electricity to homes and businesses.

If Question 3 were to pass, NV Energy would lose its monopoly title, and a new crop of middlemen would be able to sell electricity. Instead of electricity prices being set by NV Energy and the PUC, prices would be influenced by competition. NV Energy would still control the delivery of electricity.

