‘Reba’s Law’ passes Nevada Senate

Reba the bulldog. (Metropolitan Police Department)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 3, 2025 - 12:05 am
 

CARSON CITY — The bill aiming to increase animal cruelty penalties known as “Reba’s Law” passed the Nevada Senate, a major hurdle for the bill that was once thought to be dead.

Assembly Bill 381 passed the Senate on Monday night in a 14-7 vote. Republican Sens. John Ellison, Ira Hansen, Lisa Krasner, Jeff Stone and Robin Titus voted in opposition, as well as Democratic Sens. Edgar Flores and James Ohrenschall.

Named after an English bulldog left taped in a plastic tote bin during a summer heat wave, the bill includes sweeping reforms on animal cruelty laws and what happens when animals are taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

