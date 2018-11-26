Recount confirms Pickard as winner of Nevada Senate race

The results of a ballot recount on Monday affirmed Republican Keith Pickard the winner of a tight Nevada Senate race, shattering Democratic hopes of capturing a supermajority in the state Legislature.

Keith Pickard, left, and Julie Pazina, right (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Keith Pickard, Republican candidate for Nevada Senate District 20, is photographed at the Las Vegas Review-Journal offices on Wednesday, April 18, 2018. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

Julie Pazina, Democratic candidate for Nevada Senate District 20, is photographed at the Las Vegas Review-Journal offices on Thursday, April 19, 2018. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

Democrat Julie Pazina on Nov. 8 requested the recount after losing the Senate District 20 election by 28 votes. Democrats needed to win the Senate seat to seize a supermajority — two-thirds of the seats — in both the upper chamber and the Nevada Legislature. A supermajority would give Democrats the power to override the governor’s vetoes and pass tax increases without any Republican support.

In a sweeping blue wave, Democrats this month won a supermajority in the Assembly, but losing the Senate District 20 race blocks their shot at winning a supermajority in the Nevada Legislature.

Pazina on Monday expressed gratitude to “family, friends, neighbors, volunteers” and the Senate Democratic Caucus for supporting her campaign.

“While the outcome ultimately was not what we had hoped, this has been an incredible journey and I feel fortunate to have gotten to know so many of my neighbors over the past year,” Pazina said. “I would also like to congratulate Keith Pickard on his win. I wish him success in his service to our community in the legislature.”

According to Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin, the “unofficial final” recount results confirmed Pickard the winner by 24 votes. Kulin said the vote will be canvassed on Thursday and accepted by the Clark County Board of Commissioners.

“After Thursday, the results are officially accepted and they’re the final results,” Kulin said.

Pickard could not be reached Monday, but tweeted on Thanksgiving that he’s “thankful and humbled” to represent the district after vacating his seat in Assembly District 22.

“I’m committed to be an effective advocate for our community. Time to go to work,” Pickard tweeted.

As the requester of the recount, Pazina pays for the recount. Kulin said the costs were not immediately known.

