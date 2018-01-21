Nevada

Red Rock Canyon closed amid government shutdown

By Marian Green Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 21, 2018 - 7:40 am
 

The entrance gates at Red Rock National Conservation Area remained locked early Sunday, much to the chagrin of several people waiting in cars and SUVs with hopes of a crisp morning hike.

An hour past the regular 6 a.m. opening time, there was no sign of anyone at the conservation area, and no explanatory sign regarding the federal government shutdown had been posted on the gate. During the last federal government shutdown, a sign regarding the closure was placed on the gate.

Red Rock officials tweeted Saturday morning that its scenic loop and visitors center would close Monday barring a resolution.

By the afternoon, Red Rock had tweeted that it would close its visitors center and restrooms starting Sunday, but the tweet did not mention anything about closure of the main entrance or scenic loop drive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

