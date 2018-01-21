Red Rock Canyon closed amid government shutdown

The gate to the entrance of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area remained locked Sunday morning, well after the regular 6 a.m. opening time.

Gates closed at Red Rock National Conservation Area at 6:30 in the morning on Sunday, Jan 21, 2018. (Marian Green/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A light blanket of snow and scattered rain passed through Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. (Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The entrance gates at Red Rock National Conservation Area remained locked early Sunday, much to the chagrin of several people waiting in cars and SUVs with hopes of a crisp morning hike.

An hour past the regular 6 a.m. opening time, there was no sign of anyone at the conservation area, and no explanatory sign regarding the federal government shutdown had been posted on the gate. During the last federal government shutdown, a sign regarding the closure was placed on the gate.

Red Rock officials tweeted Saturday morning that its scenic loop and visitors center would close Monday barring a resolution.

Everything is open Saturday and Sunday, and then there will be an orderly shut down with the gate, Visitor Center, and Scenic Drive closed starting on Monday. Hopefully we’ll know more by then! pic.twitter.com/PsdVD3nqO0 — Red Rock Canyon LV (@RedRockCynLV) January 20, 2018

By the afternoon, Red Rock had tweeted that it would close its visitors center and restrooms starting Sunday, but the tweet did not mention anything about closure of the main entrance or scenic loop drive.

*Update 2pm 1/20/18: We have received updated information that the Visitor Center and related facilities in Red Rock Canyon, including restrooms, will be closed starting Sunday 1/21/18 until further direction is received. We will share as soon as we hear anything new. pic.twitter.com/JqoO3PBZ52 — Red Rock Canyon LV (@RedRockCynLV) January 20, 2018

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.