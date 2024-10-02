Regent candidate opens up about stalking concerns

A candidate for the Nevada Board of Regents said that both she and her family have been stalked and harassed online.

“It has not always felt safe when I’m out trying to earn votes,” Tonia Holmes-Sutton, who is running to represent District 4, told the Review-Journal.

Holmes-Sutton did not want to give too many details about what she has experienced, stating only that she has received four online threats, and that a car has approached her and members of her family. She has paused canvassing for the moment out of fear for her safety.

The Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that it received a report on Sept. 25 from Holmes-Sutton’s home address about a reckless driver, though said the department did not respond to the scene because the caller said the vehicle had left the area.

Staying safe

“Every candidate, volunteer, and voter deserves to participate in the electoral process without fear of intimidation or violence. We must all work together to ensure respect, dignity, and safety for everyone on the campaign trail,” Holmes-Sutton wrote in an Oct. 1 press release.

Beyond her own experience, Holmes-Sutton said that she knew it was an especially contentious time in national politics. She told the Review-Journal that while it is difficult to talk about, she sees it as an opportunity to raise awareness about safety. She called for enhanced security measures at campaign events and continued collaboration with local law enforcement.

“We must not allow fear and intimidation to undermine the democratic process. By standing together and supporting one another, we can create a safer and more respectful environment for everyone involved,” she wrote.

‘Buddy system’

Holmes-Sutton said that when she first started canvassing, she was excited to go out and talk to people. But even before she started, she said people who had campaigned before told to be careful. She always has someone canvassing with her, for instance.

“I don’t believe it’s just me,” Holmes-Sutton said, adding that she has overheard other candidates expressing safety concerns.

Her opponent, Aaron Bautista, said that he has not had safety concerns but has experienced more yelling from people while canvassing.

“I think people are just tired of hearing about politics and it is kinda everywhere these days. I also noticed there does seem to be more candidates and their teams, non profits, and even solicitors knocking on doors these days,” he wrote in an email to the Review-Journal.

Carlos Fernandez, a Regent candidate for District 1, said that while he has not experienced safety issues himself, he has heard of other candidates feeling that way.

“I have seen a shift in people who are door knocking, ensuring there is more intention on keeping up with a ‘buddy system,’” he wrote in an email.

“Not me personally for myself or others but as always keep that head on a swivel,” Jonathan Maxham, a Regent candidate for District 12, wrote in an email to the Review-Journal.

Despite safety concerns, Holmes-Sutton said she will not back down from running.

“I am even more committed to step forward,” she said.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com.