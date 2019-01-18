Regents offer relief to Nevada students impacted by shutdown

The Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents passed a resolution Friday that will defer tuition and registration fees for the spring semester for students who are financially impacted by the partial government shutdown.

Gov. Steve Sisolak had requested the resolution in a letter to Board of Regents Chairman Kevin Page and NSHE Chancellor Thom Reilly. Sisolak, a former regent, attended Friday’s meeting to urge the board to act.

The resolution, which was passed unanimously, will defer registration fees or tuition for the spring semester for students affected by the shutdown.

The resolution directs the presidents at seven Nevada institutions to defer fees and tuition and permanently waive late fees for students who can show they are a federal worker or financially dependent on a federal worker affected by the shutdown.

Tuition and fees for the spring 2019 semester at University of Nevada, Reno, and UNLV were due by Friday and are payable soon at other NSHE institutions.

