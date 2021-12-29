Remembering the life, career of Harry Reid — PHOTOS

Former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid, who died Tuesday at age 82, was a political titan and perhaps the most influential person to call the the Silver State home.

U.S. Senator Harry Reid, D-Nev., takes the podium in 2010. (AP/Eric Jamison)

Former Nevada Sen. Harry Reid sits at his office in Bellagio on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. Reid served as a senator from 1987 to 2017 and was leader of the Democratic Caucus and Senate majority leader. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Attorney Harry Reid, 26, candidate for the Board of Trustees of Southern Nevada Memorial Hospital, poses for a campaign mug at the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Reid would later climb the political ladder to become the U.S. Senate Majority Leader in 2005. (Review-Journal file photo)

Harry Reid, left, and Richard Bryan, who was later elected governor and U.S. senator, are seen in their early years in 1969 in the Nevada Assembly chambers in Carson City. (PBS)

Harry Reid runs for mayor of Las Vegas in May of 1975. Reid lost to Bill Briare. (Review-Journal file photo)

Harry Reid with Gerald Ford in this undated photo. (Review-Journal file photo)

Harry Reid is sworn into the U.S. House of Representatives by Speaker of the House Tip O'Neil, D-Mass., in January 1982. (Review-Journal file photo)

U.S. senate candidate Harry Reid at a campaign stop at the Showboat Hotel in Las Vegas in March 27, 1982. (Review-Journal file photo)

U.S. senate candidate Harry Reid table-hops at the Basque Festival in 1982. (Review-Journal file photo)

Harry Reid sits courtside with Jerry Tarkanian in December 1983. (Review-Journal file photo)

Harry Reid pictured in December 1983. (Review-Journal file photo)

Harry Reid pictured in December 1983.

Harry Reid takes a phone call at his campaign head quarters in 1984. (Review-Journal file photo)

U.S. Senator Harry Reid, D-Nev., with the widow of slain civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Junior, Coretta Scott King, in 1987. (Review-Journal file photo)

Entertainer Wayne Newton, left, greets U.S. Senator Harry Reid, D-Nev., during a groundbreaking ceremony for a USO lounge at McCarran International Airport in August 2010. (Review-Journal file photo)

Former President Bill Clinton, left, shares a laugh and a hug with U.S. Senator Harry Reid, D-Nev., during a campaign rally for Reid at Valley High School in Las Vegas in October 2010. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

U.S. Senator Harry Reid, D-Nev., waves from the podium during the third day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia in 2016. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

U.S. Senator Harry Reid, D-Nev., left, is accompanied by Eddie Escobedo, who is the publisher of El Mundo, a Spanish-language newspaper, as he greets potential supporters during a Hispanics in Politics breakfast at Dona Maria Tamales Mexican Restaurant in downtown Las Vegas in October 2010. (Review-Journal file photo)

U.S. Senator Harry Reid, D-Nev., waves to a crowd of protesters during an immigration reform rally outside the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in downtown Las Vegas in April 2010. (Review-Journal file photo)

First Lady Michelle Obama hugs U.S. Senator Harry Reid, D-Nev., at Canyon Springs High School in North Las Vegas in November 2010. (Review-Journal file photo)

President Barack Obama embraces U.S. Senator Harry Reid, D-Nev., during a rally at Orr Middle School in Las Vegas in October 2010. (Review-Journal file photo)

U.S. Senator Harry Reid, D-Nev., looks at a portrait of himself after it was unveiled during a ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. in December 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

U.S. Senator Harry Reid, D-Nev., listens to the national anthem during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Interstate 11 Boulder City bypass project in Boulder City in April 2015. (AP Photo/John Locher)

U.S. Senator Harry Reid, D-Nev., celebrates with his wife Landra during an election night party at Aria hotel-casino in Las Vegas in November 2010. Reid overcame a four-point deficit in pre-election poles to beat his Republican challenger Sharron Angle. (Review-Journal file photo)

The Searchlight native died after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Gov. Steve Sisolak said Reid spent his life and career fighting for all Nevadans.

Check out some memorable moments, above, from Reid’s life and career.