90°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nevada

Reno curfew in effect until further notice after George Floyd protests

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 2, 2020 - 8:53 pm
 

RENO — Mayor Hillary Schieve moved out of caution Tuesday to reimpose an overnight curfew in Northern Nevada’s largest city, three days after rioters and vandals swarmed downtown Reno, damaging, defacing and destroying buildings and other property.

The 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew will remain in effect until further notice, the mayor said in a statement released about 5 p.m.

No one other than law enforcement, military and emergency response personnel, government officials and authorized media are permitted on streets, parks or other public places “unless they have an essential reason to be out,” such as for work, seeking medical care, or some other urgent reason.

The city’s statement said there “are currently no known threats to the Reno community.”

A peaceful afternoon demonstration Saturday in the wake of last week’s death in of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, the trigger for ongoing riots across the nation, devolved as night fell into a destructive melee. Reno City Hall, the police station, and other public and private property were damaged and fires set by rock-throwing rioters. Police responded with tear gas and flash grenades, arresting about two dozen people on various charges before the violence subsided about 11:30 p.m.

The city imposed a curfew Saturday and Sunday night but not Monday. Late Monday evening, however, police issued an alert citing concern that an ongoing incident in Oakland, California, three-and-a-half hours away, was breaking up and that fragmented smaller groups might “be headed to our region.”

The information later proved to be unfounded, police said. Authorites over the weekend said they suspected many of the participants in Saturday night’s violence might have traveled to Reno from outside the immediate area.

With the reimposed curfew, the city did not intend “to prevent lawful and orderly protests and demonstrations or to curtail the right of the public to engage in free speech or lawful assembly,” according to the statement, only to “protect the Reno community and those who engage in lawful protests and not to disrupt business and essential travel.”

Residents were advised to expect “a strong police presence throughout the City,” with the department “monitoring protests and demonstrations in the region.”

Contact Capital Bureau reporter Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Sisolak orders National Guard to Las Vegas
Sisolak orders National Guard to Las Vegas
2
Sisolak responds to Trump, calls for unity, compassion in wake of protests
Sisolak responds to Trump, calls for unity, compassion in wake of protests
3
126 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths reported in Clark County
126 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths reported in Clark County
4
Henderson council to consider Black Mountain golf course development
Henderson council to consider Black Mountain golf course development
5
Clark County records 62 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional deaths
Clark County records 62 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional deaths
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday - VIDEO
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday evening said Phase 2 of the state’s Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery will begin on Friday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Rep. Horsford admits to having affair - VIDEO
Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford admitted to having an affair with Gabriela Linder, a former intern for Sen. Harry Reid. Linder detailed her account of the affair in a podcast she called, "Mistress for Congress." (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak says businesses will begin reopening under phase 1 - VIDEO
The first phase of reopening Nevada’s businesses will begin Saturday, May 9, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden denies Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation - VIDEO
The former senate aide claims Biden assaulted her in 1993 when he was a senator. Biden first denied the accusations via a public post on Medium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
RJ interview with Sisolak on the reopening plan for Nevada - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Review-Journal interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on the plan for reopening Nevada during the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak reacts to Goodman CNN interview- VIDEO
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman repeated her call to immediately reopen businesses during an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday, leading to a reaction from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak praises Nevadans for staying at home, saving lives - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday it’s still too early to know when the state’s COVID-19 shutdown orders could be lifted or when businesses could start to reopen their doors. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump gives governors 3-phase approach to open US - VIDEO
President Donald Trump declared victory in America’s war against the “invisible enemy” as the president’s Coronavirus Task Force released “Opening up America Again” guidelines. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump names Jacky Rosen to task force on reopening economy - VIDEO
President Donald Trump named Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., to be a member of his Opening Up America Again Congressional Group Thursday to advise him on coronavirus policy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden for president - VIDEO
On April 13, former presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders announced his official endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders drops out of 2020 Democratic race for president - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont officially announced an end to his 2020 presidential bid on Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democratic National Convention postponed - VIDEO
The Democratic National Convention was set to take place over four days in the middle of July. Democratic officials have now confirmed the convention will take place the week of Aug. 17. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson allows immediate sale of alcohol with curbside pickup - VIDEO
The city of Henderson decided Thursday evening to allow alcohol to be sold by restaurants as part of their curbside pickup service during the COVID-19 crisis. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak signs order banning any gathering of 10 or more people - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday signed a new order banning any gathering of 10 or more people in Nevada in another step the state has taken to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Takeaways from the president's daily briefing on coronavirus - VIDEO
RJ Washington correspondent Debra Saunders talks about today's daily White House news conference regarding the coronavirus outbreak, Friday, March 20, 2020. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Judicial Department 5 Debate - Video
The Las Vegas Review-Journal hosts a debate between the 3 candidates running for Department 5 in Clark County District Court. Participating are Veronica M. Barisich, Terry A. Coffing and Blair Cowan Parker.
Trump cancels Las Vegas trip because of ‘coronavirus outbreak’ - VIDEO
President Donald Trump canceled planned travel to Las Vegas ‘out of an abundance of caution’ amid virus outbreak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump signs $8.3 billion coronavirus package - VIDEO
President Trump signed a bill providing $8.3 billion in emergency funding to combat the coronavirus outbreaK, Friday, March 6, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Secretary of state: Mail ballots distributed properly
By / RJ

The Nevada secretary of state’s office took an extra step Friday to clarify “ongoing confusion” over the all-vote-by-mail June 9 state primary, seeking to clarify misunderstandings over how mail ballots have been distributed.

In this April 8, 2020, file photo, Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a news conference at the Gr ...
Nevada faces even larger budget cuts
By / RJ

Gov. Steve Sisolak’s administration is asking for even deeper budget cuts in the coming fiscal year than those already announced as the state struggles with huge drops in revenue because of the coronavirus-triggered business shutdown.