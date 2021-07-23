Reno woman wins $50K at 3rd ‘Vax Nevada Days’ raffle

The third “Vax Nevada Days” raffle ceremony took place tonight at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts.

Vaccine raffle winners are seen with Gov. Steve Sisolak at The Smith Center in Las Vegas. (screengrab from governor's twitter)

A Reno woman won $50,000 during the third “Vax Nevada Days” raffle at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas on Thursday night.

The ceremonies, which Gov. Steve Sisolak has said are meant to entice more Nevadans to get the COVID-19 vaccine, are awarding $5 million in cash, college tuition and other prizes to vaccinated Nevada residents.

Johanna C. of Reno won Thursday’s top prize, Sisolak announced. She was watching a livestream of the event at the University of Nevada, Reno campus, and the governor said he planned to call her after the event to congratulate her and thank her for getting vaccinated.

Sisolak also announced eight $1,000 winners and four $25,000 winners.

One of the $25,000 winners, Clay G. of Las Vegas, threw his hands up in the air and held up a thumbs-up when posing next to the governor and his oversize prize check.

“How do you feel?” Sisolak asked him.

“Great,” Clay said. “I feel awesome.”

Brandan B. of Las Vegas won the largest scholarship this week, with a $50,000 college savings prize.

Sisolak also announced the names of seven students between the ages of 12 and 17 who won $5,000 scholarships and two who won $20,000 scholarships.

“Vax Nevada Days is a celebration of all the COVID-19 vaccination allows us to do,” Sisolak said. “And to celebrate everyday Nevadans that are protecting themselves and helping to make the community strong and safe again.”

He added that the vaccine is more accessible in Nevada than ever before and stressed the importance of listening to the Southern Nevada Health District’s latest call for masks to be worn again when indoors.

“Please, go get your vaccine,” Sisolak said. “It’s the way we can beat this virus, and get entered in next week’s drawing.”

Winners will be announced each Thursday through Aug. 26, when the winner of the $1 million grand prize will be announced.

In the past two weeks, winners have received cash prizes of up to $250,000.

