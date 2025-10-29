Report: Trump’s advisers considering Las Vegas for midterm convention

The event would aim to highlight Republican congressional candidates and promote the president’s record as his party seeks to maintain its narrow majorities in Congress, The Wall Street Journal reported.

President Donald Trump’s advisers are considering Las Vegas as the potential site of a midterm political convention next year, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. The event would highlight Republican congressional candidates and promote the president’s record as his party seeks to maintain its narrow majorities in Congress.

According to The Journal, Trump first proposed the idea of holding a midterm political convention earlier this year, and his team has been developing plans for it ever since. Political conventions are traditionally reserved for presidential election years, but Democrats briefly held midterm gatherings in the 1970s and 1980s. Republicans have never done so before.

Trump’s advisers are evaluating other possible host cities, including Washington D.C. and locations in Texas, sources familiar with the discussion told The Journal. No final decision has been made. The president reportedly favors Las Vegas, a city where he has business ties through his co-ownership of the 64-story hotel bearing his name and where in 2024 he was the first Republican to carry Nevada in a presidential election in two decades.

The convention would likely take place near the start of early voting next year, The Journal reported. Trump wants the event to resemble a smaller version of last summer’s GOP convention in Milwaukee, which featured celebrity appearances. “Stay tuned, it will be quite the Event, and very exciting!” Trump said last month.

A source told the Review-Journal that Trump’s team is considering the idea, that it’s not definite and that it’s not certain the event would be held in Las Vegas.

Republican National Committee spokeswoman Kiersten Pels told The Journal that the party is “excited about the possibility of a midterm convention” and expects it to “showcase the party’s unity, vision, and commitment to expanding our majorities in 2026.” Democrats are reportedly exploring a similar event, though party officials have not confirmed any plans, The Journal reported.

Trump’s push for a midterm convention comes as Republicans look to protect their slim control of Congress. His administration has recently taken several steps to bolster conservative causes, including directing Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate the liberal fundraising platform ActBlue, The Journal reported. Meanwhile, Democrats continue to regroup after last year’s loss, facing lagging fundraising totals and uncertainty over party leadership.

