Republicans gain in Legislature; Trump narrows loss to Biden

President Donald Trump narrowed his loss in Nevada to former Vice President Joe Biden, but was still behind by about 34,000 as final votes were counted in Clark County early Saturday.

County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria gives a media briefing at the Clark County Election department on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

With the final batch of votes tallied in Clark County and most of the state, President-elect Joe Biden’s lead in Nevada over President Donald Trump narrowed slightly to 33,999 votes.

The latest results include roughly 66,000 provisional ballots that were reported from the counties — about 58,000 from Clark County alone.

If it holds, Biden’s current margin of 2.42 percentage points would be identical to Hillary Clinton’s margin of victory over Trump in Nevada in 2016. Updated results from some rural counties might still be outstanding. The results are considered final but unofficial until the canvass of votes happens Monday where the count will be certified.

While Trump lost the state, Republicans picked up key wins down the ballot in races in state Legislature, and appear just 10 votes short of winning the party’s first seat on the Clark County Commission in more than a decade.

County Commission

No race in the state proved closer than the contest for Clark County Commission District C.

Democrat Ross Miller, who overtook Republican Stavros Anthony on last weekend, saw his lead narrow to just 10 total votes as of Saturday, a lead of 0.007 percentage points in the race that drew more than 153,000 votes.

Legislature

Republicans will pick up four seats in the state Legislature, although it won’t change the Democrats’ control in both chambers.

In the open Senate District 5 race, Republican Carrie Buck defeated Democrat Kristee Watson by 329 votes, a 0.5 percentage point margin. Watson had held a narrow lead in the race as more mail ballots were counted after Election Day, but the final provisional ballots gave Buck a roughly 500 vote swing.

The vote swing was not quite as strong in Senate District 6, where Democratic Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro held off Republican April Becker by 631 votes, a margin of 1 percentage point.

The biggest shake up came in the state Assembly, where Republicans won back three seats that they had lost to Democrats over the last two election cycles, and broke up the Democrats’ supermajority hold in the chamber.

The closest of those races was Assembly District 37 between Democratic incumbent Shea Back and Republican Andy Matthews. Matthews’ lead had narrowed since Election Day, but held firm at 657 votes, or 1.8 percentage points, after the last batch of votes came in Saturday morning.

Republican Richard McArthur’s comfortably defeated incumbent Democrat Connie Munk in District 4, winning the seat he lost in 2018 by 5 percentage points. As did Republican Jill Dickman in Washoe County’s District 31 race against incumbent Skip Daly, who won the seat she had previously held by 3.4 percentage points.

Barring any changes, Democrats will still hold majorities in both houses: 12-9 in the Senate, and 26-16 in the Assembly.

Question 1

Ballot Question 1, which would have removed the Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents from the state constitution, narrowed the margin with provisional ballots, but will still fail by a very slim margin of 49.85 percent to 50.15 percent. The margin was about 3,700 votes out of 1.2 million cast.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

