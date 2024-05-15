70°F
Republicans vie for nomination in Dina Titus’ district

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 15, 2024 - 6:19 am
 

A large field of Republican contenders are battling it out in Nevada’s 1st Congressional District, represented by longtime Democratic Rep. Dina Titus.

Since 2013, Titus has represented the district stretching from Boulder City to Henderson, from Downtown Las Vegas and along the Las Vegas Strip to Seven Hills.

Titus is seeing a familiar Republican challenger this year in retired U.S. Army Col. Mark Robertson, who ran against her in 2022 and lost by 5.6 percentage points, or 12,500 votes. This time, however, Robertson hopes a change of messaging will help secure his victory.

But Robertson is not the only Republican vying for the nomination June 11. Flemming Larsen, a restaurateur who moved to Nevada from California in 2013, has carved out his own spot in the race and has more cash on hand than any other candidate in the race — including Titus.

Michael Boris, a stand-up comedian who has worked to educate people about the benefits of medical marijuana, is also a candidate in the race. Other candidates filed with the secretary of state’s office for the race include Republicans Jim Blockey and Evan Stone.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

