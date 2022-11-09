Results trickle in for Clark County, Nevada judicial races

Early election results were reported Tuesday night in races for Clark County District Court and the Nevada Court of Appeals.

District Judge Maria Gall poses for a photo at the Review-Journal studio on Sept. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. Gall is running for Clark County district judge in Department 9. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

James Dean Leavitt poses for a photo at the Review-Journal studio on Sept. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. Leavitt is running for Clark County district judge in Department 9. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

According to the Clark County Election Department website, 34.4 percent of the mail-in and early voting ballots that had been received by the county had been tallied as of about 9:45 p.m. Results from in-person voting on Election Day have yet to be reported.

Appointed incumbent Maria Gall was leading in the District Court Department 9 race with 64.2 percent of the vote, according to the preliminary election results. Attorney James Dean Leavitt had received 35.8 percent of the vote as of about 9:45 p.m.

Gall was appointed by Gov. Steve Sisolak in June to fill the vacant seat, after District Judge Cristina Silva was appointed to U.S. District Court.

In Department 11, attorney Anna Albertson was leading with 51.5 percent of the vote, while incumbent Ellie Roohani had received 48.5 percent of the vote.

Roohani, a former federal prosecutor, was appointed to the bench in December 2021 by Sisolak, after District Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez stepped down.

Three candidates were on the ballot for Department 17, which did not have a primary because District Judge Michael Villani announced his retirement after the June election. Preliminary elections results show that Deputy Public Defender Jennifer Schwartz was leading with 37.8 percent of the vote.

Attorney Adam Ganz had received about 34 percent of the vote, while Chief Deputy District Attorney Lindsey Moors had received 28.1 percent.

There were six candidates on the ballot for Family Court Department A, which was subject to a special filing period following June’s primary after Family Court Judge William Voy announced his retirement.

Attorney Mari Parladé was leading the race with 25.4 percent of the vote. Attorney Kristine Brewer followed with 20.5 percent.

In the statewide race for Court of Appeals’ Department 1, Chief Deputy Public Defender Deborah Westbook was leading with 54.1 percent of the vote, according to preliminary election results from the secretary of state’s office. Current Family Court Judge Rhonda Forsberg had received 24.9 percent of the vote.

The state’s election website was showing preliminary results from Churchill, Clark, Esmeralda and Mineral counties as of about 10:15 p.m.

The Court of Appeals is a panel of three judges who rule on about a third of cases that are submitted to the Nevada Supreme Court. Judge Jerome Tao, who presides over Department 1, did not file for re-election this year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

