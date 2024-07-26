108°F
RFK Jr. meets signature requirements to appear on Nevada ballot

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during the Freedom Fest at the ...
Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during the Freedom Fest at the Caesars Forum Conference Center, Friday, July 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 26, 2024 - 4:22 pm
 

Robert F. Kennedy’s presidential campaign submitted the required number of valid signatures in order to appear on Nevada’s ballot in November, the secretary of state’s office confirmed Friday.

Kennedy’s campaign in Nevada submitted more than 22,000 valid signatures to county clerks in early July in order to qualify as an independent presidential candidate.

In a notice sent Friday, the secretary of state’s office said that based on the examination conducted by county election officials, the office determined that the total number of signatures exceeds the number of valid signatures necessary to declare the petition for candidacy necessary.

The Kennedy campaign must next submit the names of the six primary and six alternate electors that would certify the election for Kennedy if he were to win.

Notice of Sufficiency of Petition for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Independent Candidate for United States Preside... by Jessica Hill on Scribd

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

