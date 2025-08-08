Rise in anti-Jewish hate crime draws alarm from Nevada senator

“All Americans should be deeply troubled” by the latest FBI statistics on anti-Jewish hate crime, said Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev.

Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., speaks during an event at Midbar Kodesh Temple on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Anti-Jewish hate crimes increased drastically last year, drawing alarm from Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev.

The FBI’s 2024 hate crime report showed a nearly 6 percent increase from 2023 in anti-Jewish hate crimes, the highest since the FBI began reporting on it in 1991.

“All Americans should be deeply troubled by the sharp increase in anti-Jewish hate crimes detailed in this report,” said Rosen, co-chair of the Senate Bipartisan Task Force for Combating Antisemitism, in a statement.

Reported anti-Jewish hate crime incidents rose from 1,832 in 2023 to 1,938 in 2024, according to the Anti-Defamation League. Anti-Jewish hate crimes were the second most common hate crimes, next to anti-Black hate crimes.

Jews make up around 2 percent of the U.S. population, but anti-Jewish hate crimes comprised 16 percent of all reported hate crimes and close to 70 percent of all reported religion-based hate crimes in 2024, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

Rosen, who is Jewish, said the task force will continue to root out antisemitism and “continue pushing to ensure the federal government keeps Jewish Americans safe from discrimination, violence, and hate.”

