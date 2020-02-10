RJ, AARP host discussion on Democratic caucus
The Review-Journal and AARP on Monday are hosting a discussion with the Nevada Democratic Party on the state’s Feb. 22 presidential caucus.
Review-Journal politics and government editor Steve Sebelius will lead the discussion, which begins at 9 a.m. at the Suncoast, with John Hishta, AARP’s senior vice president for campaigns, and Shelby Wiltz, the caucus director for the state Democratic party.
The event is sponsored by AARP as a way to inform its members, who will be able to ask questions from the audience.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
