RJ Politics talks with Kamala Harris — PODCAST
The first episode of the RJ Politics podcast features an interview with 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris and a discussion on the state Democratic and Republican parties.
RJ Politics, a new weekly podcast featuring discussion and interviews from Review-Journal politics and government journalists, launches today with a debut episode featuring an exclusive interview with 2020 presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris.
Politics reporter Rory Appleton and politics and government editor Steve Sebelius discuss an interesting week of news for the Nevada Republican Party and Nevada Democratic Party before breaking down parts of Harris’ Nevada-centric answers. The Harris interview is played in its entirety at the close of the podcast.