RJ Politics talks with Kamala Harris — PODCAST

The first episode of the RJ Politics podcast features an interview with 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris and a discussion on the state Democratic and Republican parties.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., heads into a church service at Victory Missionary Baptist Church in Las Vegas, Aug. 4, 2019. Deputy political director at Kamala Harris For The People, Lauren Brooks, is at left. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., talks to Domenica Castro, 30, left, from Las Vegas, as mother Gloria Castro, 61, background, listens at Lindo Michoacan restaurant, Aug. 28, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks during AFL-CIO convention at Flamingo, Aug. 28, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

RJ Politics, a new weekly podcast featuring discussion and interviews from Review-Journal politics and government journalists, launches today with a debut episode featuring an exclusive interview with 2020 presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris.

Politics reporter Rory Appleton and politics and government editor Steve Sebelius discuss an interesting week of news for the Nevada Republican Party and Nevada Democratic Party before breaking down parts of Harris’ Nevada-centric answers. The Harris interview is played in its entirety at the close of the podcast.