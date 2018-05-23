RJ’s Voter Guide helps Nevada voters cut to the chase

The Las Vegas Review-Journal has posted its online Voter Guide to help Nevadans learn about the primary election field of more than 200 candidates.

Paul Bresnahan casts his vote as Alma Lewis, a team leader, looks on at a polling station at Las Vegas City Hall on Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The guide can be found online at reviewjournal.com/voter-guide-2018. A special print section highlighting select primary races will be published Thursday.

“Voters will find the Review-Journal’s online guide useful in learning candidates’ positions on the issues and quickly comparing them to the positions of their opponents,” Review-Journal Executive Editor Glenn Cook said.

The June 12 primary election is the first step in a year that could change the state’s political course and shift the balance of power in Congress.

Silver State voters will choose a new governor, attorney general and treasurer as well as two new members of the U.S. House of Representatives. And Republican Dean Heller’s quest to hold on to his U.S. Senate seat will be one of the most closely watched races in the country.

The ballot includes myriad key races, from Clark County sheriff and district attorney to seats on the County Commission, the state Board of Regents, the Clark County School Board and the Nevada Assembly and Senate.

Only registered Democrats and Republicans can vote in primary races for those parties.

Several nonpartisan contests, such as the race for sheriff, could be decided in the primary. If one candidate in a nonpartisan race with at least three candidates gets more than 50 percent of the vote, that candidate will win the seat without having to go to the general election.

Similarly, 13 races in Clark County, including district attorney, feature candidates from only one political party, so those races will be decided in the primary.

Early voting begins Saturday and runs through June 8. Election day is June 12. In previous elections, about half the ballots were cast during the early voting period.

