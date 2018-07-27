Rosen ad targets Heller for health care vote

A year after Sen. Dean Heller voted for a Republican-backed bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act, his Democratic opponent, Rep. Jacky Rosen, has launched a blistering TV ad accusing the veteran senator of caving in to pressure from his party.

U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., speaks during an interview after hosting a press conference at Nevada Health Centers to discuss legislative efforts to address doctor shortage in Nevada on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A year after U.S. Sen. Dean Heller voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act, his Democratic opponent has launched a blistering TV ad accusing the senator of caving in to pressure from his party.

The 30-second spot released digitally on Friday — the anniversary of the vote that ultimately failed in the Senate — begins with Rosen strolling down the aisles of a long, empty line.

“Most Washington politicians just go wherever their party tells them to,” Rosen says. “Like Dean Heller, who promised to vote against the plan to repeal Obamacare because it would hurt Nevada.”

But after facing pressure from President Donald Trump, Rosen continues, the Republican Heller “got back in line.”

Heller initially voted against the Senate’s repeal bill, saying he could not support a measure that takes health insurance away from Nevadans. But he ultimately voted in favor of the “skinny repeal,” and Democrats have since accused him of waffling.

Rosen is vacating the 3rd Congressional District seat to challenge Heller in what is widely viewed as one of the most competitive Senate races in the country.

Heller denied flipping his position in an interview with the Review-Journal, and defended his vote by saying he couldn’t support a measure to repeal the ACA without replacing it. Heller said he continues to support replacing the ACA — but the Senate votes aren’t there.

The ad, which will air on television in Las Vegas and Reno beginning Saturday, concludes with Rosen telling viewers that she’ll “work to fix Obamacare … and I won’t walk the party line.”

“Nevadans can count on Jacky Rosen to be an independent voice who will put our state first and stand by her convictions, no matter the political pressure,” said Danny Kazin, Rosen’s campaign manager.

