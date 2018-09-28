Rosen honors Oct. 1 victims, heroes in speech on House floor

As the first-year anniversary of the Oct. 1 Las Vegas shooting nears, Rep. Jacky Rosen spoke on the House floor to honor the victims and recognize heroes, noting that “even in our darkest hour, we came together united.”

Rep. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., speaks at a roundtable event at the Nevada Urban Chamber of Commerce, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

WASHINGTON — As the first-year anniversary of the Oct. 1 Las Vegas shooting nears, Rep. Jacky Rosen spoke on the House floor to honor the victims and recognize heroes, noting that “even in our darkest hour, we came together united.”

“So many families in Las Vegas and across the nation are still grieving from this unspeakable tragedy,” said Rosen, D-Nev., “Their lives will never be the same.”

The mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip left 58 people dead and more than 800 wounded. The gunman, Stephen Paddock, 64, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Rosen said she is “forever grateful” to the first responders, medical professionals, hotel staff and strangers who took the “wounded to the hospital and stood in line for hours to donate blood.”

“We will never forget the selfless and heroic acts by men and women who risked and gave their lives for others that night,” Rosen said.

