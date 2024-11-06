Rosen leads in Nevada’s Senate race

Nevada Sen. Jacky Rosen was leading in Nevada’s Senate race against Republican candidate Sam Brown by about 6,000 votes Tuesday night.

Rosen received 48.1 percent of the votes and Brown received 47.5 percent in Nevada’s Senate race.

Polls consistently showed the Nevada junior senator leading her GOP opponent throughout the election cycle, though it was unclear what impact the presidential race would have on other races on the ballot.

Nevada’s last Senate race in 2022 was a nail biter. The race wasn’t called until four days later, and Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto won her reelection by less than 0.1 percentage points.

Rosen, a Henderson resident, was first elected to the Senate in 2018 and previously served as a representative of Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. She comes from a background in computer programming, and she sits on several senate committees, including armed services, homeland security and governmental affairs. She also serves as the co-founder and co-chair of the Senate Bipartisan Task Force for Combating Antisemitism and the Abraham Accords caucus.

Brown, a Purple Heart veteran, has gripped Nevadans’ attention with his story of surviving an explosion while on duty in Afghanistan. He previously ran for office in Texas and then ran for the Nevada’s other Senate seat in 2022 but didn’t make it past the primary. The Reno resident, who moved to Nevada in 2018, worked at an Amazon fulfillment center and founded a business that provides emergency pharmaceutical drugs to veterans

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

