Rosen set fundraising record in second quarter, campaign says

Sen. Jacky Rosen speaks at a campaign rally attended by Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday, ...
Sen. Jacky Rosen speaks at a campaign rally attended by Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday, June 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 10, 2024 - 10:08 am
 

Sen. Jacky Rosen reported raising $7.6 million in the second quarter of 2024, which the campaign says is a record.

“Nevadans want a Senator who will put partisanship aside and deliver for our state, and that’s why they’re supporting Jacky Rosen and her record as one of the most bipartisan and effective Senators,” said Stewart Boss, the Nevada Democrat’s campaign manager, in a statement.

More than 33,000 donors to Rosen’s campaign were first-time contributors, and 96 percent of the donations were $100 or less, according to the campaign. The average online donation was $37, and the campaign received donations from all 17 counties in Nevada.

Rosen faces a tough bid for re-election against Republican Sam Brown, who previously ran for Senate in 2022. Brown recently won his June primary, defeating the other Republicans in order to face off against Rosen in November.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

