Rosen to serve on panel overseeing federal efforts to battle opioid crisis

A group of bipartisan lawmakers, including Sen. Jacky Rosen of Nevada, was appointed to the Senate Caucus on International Narcotics Control to oversee federal efforts to battle the opioid epidemic.

U.S. Senator-elect Jacky Rosen meets with Las Vegas reporters to discuss her win and priorities as Nevada's next senator on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

WASHINGTON — A group of bipartisan lawmakers, including Sen. Jacky Rosen of Nevada, was appointed to the Senate Caucus on International Narcotics Control to oversee federal efforts to battle the opioid epidemic.

Rosen, D-Nev., said the opioid epidemic “is rapidly becoming a national crisis and the impact of this crisis extends beyond those struggling with addiction.”

The caucus will also direct federal efforts on narcotics interdiction and recovery.

Serving on the caucus, Rosen said, will help find ways to battle the cycle of addiction “affecting so many Nevada families.”

The caucus will be headed by Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. Also serving on the the caucus are Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., Jim Risch, R-Idaho, and David Perdue, R-Ga.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.