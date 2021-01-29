Rural counties rebel against Sisolak orders

Lyon County on Thursday became the latest rural county to rebel against Gov. Steve Sisolak’s emergency directives that put restrictions on businesses.

Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

As COVID-19 continues to rage across the state, a growing number of rural counties in Nevada are pushing back against the state’s pandemic restrictions.

Lyon County on Thursday became the latest rural county to rebel against Gov. Steve Sisolak’s emergency directives that put restrictions on businesses, with the county’s board of commissioners passing a resolution on a unanimous 5-0 vote that declared a state of economic emergency “due to COVID-19 gubernatorial-mandated regulations and orders.”

The resolution, which mirrors one passed by White Pine County in December, claims that the governor has implemented the restrictions without “meaningful input” from rural communities, which it claims violates their constitutional rights. Elko and Eureka counties have also passed resolutions that call on the governor to lift business and gathering restrictions on rural counties.

Under the resolution, businesses in the county can decide whether or not to implement the governor’s restrictions — such as requiring facemasks or adhering to occupancy limits — and it encourages the local district attorney to use his personal discretion in deciding whether or not to prosecute violations of state COVID-19 restrictions.

Lyon County Commissioner Ken Gray, who the county said requested the special meeting to address the resolution, did not respond to requests for comment Friday.

It’s unclear to what extent the resolutions are legally enforceable, given that state law grants the governor broad authority in emergency situations. The Nevada attorney general’s office declined to comment and directed questions to Sisolak’s office.

In a statement, Sisolak’s spokeswoman Meghin Delaney said that local governments don’t have the authority to override the governor’s directives, and that the moves from the rurals only serve to create “more confusion and headache for Nevada’s businesses, who have shown grit and perseverance in the face of this pandemic.

“As the governor has said many times before, we must work together to get through this pandemic and come out as a strong Nevada,” Delaney said.

Caleb Cage, the state’s COVID-19 response director, said Friday that he was disappointed that the local governments are using the pandemic restrictions to score political points, adding that he understands “that they have a political constituency that they are trying to appease by doing this.”

“I think it’s an unfortunate political posture. It’s not helpful for protecting the community health and economy throughout the state,” Cage said.

Despite the moves against the state, Cage said that their relationship with local government officials in those rural counties— including the commissioners who brought the resolutions — “remains positive,” and that the dialogue that happens away from public view with those officials have been supportive.

Cage said that there will be discussions going forward between the attorney general’s office and the local government attorneys about the enforcement of the resolutions.

“It’s where we’re at right now,” Cage said. “And we’re going to keep working with the folks in the community who are willing to partner with us on making sure that we’re prioritizing health, security, safety and economic viability throughout the state”

Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.