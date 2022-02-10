Rural Nevada county renames justice complex after Trump

Former President Donald Trump is shown on Sept. 25, 2021, in Perry, Ga. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)

A rural Nevada county has renamed its justice complex after former President Donald J. Trump.

About 50 people attended the formal dedication of the Donald J. Trump Justice Complex in Yerington on Saturday, Lyon County Manager Jeff Page said. The complex, which opened in 2013, houses the sheriff’s office, jail, Third Judicial District Court and Walker River Justice Court.

The commissioners approved the new name for the justice complex on a 3-2 vote in August. They originally planned to rename a road in Dayton after Trump but dropped that idea because some residences and businesses would have had to change their address.

The Lyon County Commission discussed a resolution last week that could result in changes in procedures for naming county buildings, parks and other facilities in the future, but that did not affect names already approved, including the Trump complex, Page said.

While Trump was in office, hotels and residential towers in several cities stripped his name off their buildings.

But Trump’s name remains on countless products, golf courses and buildings in the U.S. and other countries, including a non-casino hotel near the Las Vegas Strip. Among the places his name has been added since his presidency is a stretch of U.S. highway in the remote western panhandle of Oklahoma near the Texas state line.