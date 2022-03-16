70°F
Sam Brown enters Nevada’s GOP primary for U.S. Senate

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 15, 2022 - 8:12 pm
 
Sam Brown of Reno, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, visits with Jim Beckham, left, and Mark Szafranowski, both of Henderson, at Ahern Hotel in Las Vegas Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Sam Brown, of Reno, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, at Ahern Hotel in Las Vegas Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Republican primary for U.S. Senate got a little more crowded Tuesday, as Army veteran Sam Brown officially filed his paperwork.

Brown, who has posted surprisingly strong fundraising numbers in his campaign so far, joins a crowded field that includes front-runner former Attorney General Adam Laxalt. On Monday, Brown issued a challenge to Laxalt to participate in primary debates.

Also on Tuesday, Sharelle Mendenhall, a businesswoman and former Miss California and Mrs. Nevada, joined the GOP Senate primary as well. She joins William Hockstedler and perennial candidate Carlo Poliak in the GOP primary. Cortez Masto filed for re-election on Monday. Libertarian Neil Scott has also filed for the office.

Two more Republicans joined the already-crowded Republican primary for governor on Tuesday: William “Dock” Walls and Fred Simon. That brings to 18 the total number of candidates running for governor, including incumbent Democrat Gov. Steve Sisolak. Prominent Republicans in the race include Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, businessman Guy Nohra, former U.S. Sen. Dean Heller and North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee.

One Republican who has declared an interest in the race — Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore — has yet to file her paperwork with the secretary of state.

Democratic Lt. Gov. Lisa Cano Burkhead also filed paperwork to seek the office to which she was appointed by Sisolak in December. She faces nine other candidates so far, the most prominent of whom is Henderson Mayor Debra March, also running in the Democratic primary.

Other races

In Congressional District 1, Republican Carolina Serrano joined a five-candidate GOP primary vying for the chance to unseat Congresswoman Dina Titus, who has held the seat since 2012. Veteran District Court Judge Cynthia Dianne Steel also joined the GOP primary on Tuesday. Titus has yet to file.

In state Senate District 9, Republican Tina Brown filed to run against incumbent Democrat Melanie Scheible. Thus far, neither will face a primary challenge.

Two Clark County Commissioners who had yet to draw challengers got some on Tuesday. Republican Jon Rider filed to challenge Democratic incumbent Tick Segerblom in District E, and Republicans Joe Ludwig and Billy Mitchell filed to run against Democrat Jim Gibson in District G. In District F, Democrat Justin Jones drew a second challenger, Jenna Waltho.

And in North Las Vegas, the mayor’s race is crowded with six candidates, including two high-profile names: state Sen. Pat Spearman and North Las Vegas Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown.

Contact Steve Sebelius at SSebelius@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SteveSebelius on Twitter.

