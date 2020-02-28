Sanders’ backer tries to confront Nevada Democratic leader at his house

North Las Vegas police were called to the home of the Nevada Democratic Party chairman after a California activist showed up to conduct a loud, late-night protest.

William McCurdy, chairman of the Nevada State Democratic Party, speaks during an interview with the Review-Journal on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A Southern California activist and supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders spent nearly an hour shouting warnings and condemnations of the Democratic Party through a megaphone at the home of Nevada Democratic Party Chairman William McCurdy II on the eve of last week’s presidential caucuses, prompting him to call the police.

Maria Estrada broadcast what she is calling a protest outside McCurdy’s home shortly after 11 p.m. Feb. 21.

During a brief introductory video posted to her personal Facebook, Estrada criticized what she called the party “forcing poll workers to sign nondisclosure agreements.” In response to a Review-Journal inquiry into the NDA report, the party maintained that such agreements are not mandatory.

She also insinuated the party rigged the 2016 caucuses against Sanders.

“I want assurances there isn’t going to be any shenanigans tomorrow,” Estrada yelled as another person filmed her. “The Democratic Party does not control what happens tomorrow.”

McCurdy, who also serves as a Nevada assemblyman, eventually appeared outside and spoke to Estrada and the others. After asking for their names and taking photos from his driveway, McCurdy told them they crossed a line by appearing at his home.

“If any bulls—- happens tomorrow, the only person who crossed the line is you,” Estrada responded.

Estrada then left after some encouragement from other people with her.

A call for service to McCurdy’s home was made to the North Las Vegas Police Department, but the group had left by the time officers arrived.

McCurdy did not respond to a request for comment.

The exchange was first reported by Politico.

Estrada is a supporter of Sanders. But she has stressed on social media since the publication of the Politico story that her visit to McCurdy’s home, and several similar visits this week to the homes of California elected officials and party leaders, did not have anything to do with presidential politics.

Estrada is mounting a second Democratic primary challenge to California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon.

The Sanders campaign did not respond to a request for comment from the Review-Journal, but adviser Jeff Weaver condemned the actions to Politico.

“This conduct is completely unacceptable,” Weaver told Politico. “No one who behaves like this is part of our movement. People who support this campaign do so by civilly mobilizing other voters to come to the polls. We have zero tolerance for these activities and condemn them in the strongest terms.”

Sanders has faced increased scrutiny over the actions of some of his self-identified followers. Earlier this month, leadership from Las Vegas’ Culinary Local 226 said several Sanders’ supporters harassed them after the union circulated a flyer contending that Sanders sought to take away members’ health benefits.

