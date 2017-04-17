Sanders, Perez to rally Democrats in Las Vegas on Saturday

National Committee Chairman Tom Perez, left, and former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will be in Las Vegas on Saturday with their “Come Together, Fight Back” tour. (AP)

WASHINGTON — Newly minted Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez announced a tour Monday with Sen. Bernie Sanders in politically competitive cities and states, including Las Vegas.

Perez and Sanders, D-Vt., the progressive who was defeated by Hillary Clinton for the Democratic presidential nomination, will be in Las Vegas on Saturday. The event begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Cox Pavilion on the UNLV campus.

People interested in attending one of the stops on the tour can RSVP on the DNC website.

The tour, titled, “Come Together, Fight Back,” began in Portland, Maine., on Monday.

Other stops include: Louisville, Kentucky; Miami; Grand Prairie, Texas; Omaha, Nebraska; Salt Lake City; and Mesa, Arizona. The tour was also expected to add a stop in Montana.

The tour is a fundraiser, but Sanders and Perez also want to use the appearances to energize Democratic opposition against President Donald Trump.

During the presidential campaign, Sanders spoke about the need to revitalize American politics and create a political revolution. He talked about the need to bring people together to fight for a government that represents everyone, and not just the 1 percent.

Sanders also made it clear that the Democratic Party needed a 50-state strategy.

The purpose of this nine-state tour is to visit some of the more conservative states and help build strong, grassroots movements in those regions. Sanders will also discuss how the president has turned his back on the working class people who voted for him.

Contact Gary Martin at 202-662-7309 or gmartin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.