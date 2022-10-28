Sanders stumps for Cortez Masto in Nevada rallies

The Vermont senator is conducting events for Democrats in both Reno and Las Vegas on Friday.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during the “Our Future is Now Tour,” at Reno High School, in Reno, Nev., Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (Taylor Avery/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

RENO — U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., stumped for Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto during an event Friday afternoon in Reno.

“Catherine has done an excellent job representing your state,” the senator said at the event, first mentioning his Senate colleague nearly 20 minutes into his remarks. “Nevada is one of those states that will determine which party controls the United States Senate.”

Sanders mentioned Cortez Masto’s name only few additional times, instead focusing his remarks on inflation, which he called “a serious problem.”

He pointed to corporate greed as a source for high inflation and rebutted Republicans’ claims that President Joe Biden was to blame for increased prices, instead pointing to high rates of inflation in Europe as evidence that the issue is worldwide.

The senator’s visit comes less than two weeks before the state’s closely watched midterm elections which will see Cortez Masto face off against former attorney general Adam Laxalt for one of the state’s U.S. Senate seats.

It’s just one of the senator’s stops during a nationwide tour in the final two weeks before the midterm elections. The tour, which is set to have more than 15 stops across several states including Oregon, California and Texas, is an effort to increase voter turnout.

Many of those stops, including the events held in Reno and Las Vegas, were part of the “Our Future Is Now” tour organized by the progressive groups NextGen America and MoveOn Political Action.

Sanders, who has run for president two times, suffered a heart attack in October 2019 while campaigning for president in Las Vegas and later returned in the final days of early voting in the Democratic caucuses. He won the caucus going away, with 46.8 percent of the vote, with Biden in a distant second place with 20.2 percent. Since then, the Nevada Legislature has done away with the caucus system in favor a presidential primary election set to take place in February 2024.

The senator is set to stump for Democrats in two separate events in Las Vegas Friday afternoon.

