Sandoval, 10 other governors call on Congress to replace DACA

Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval joined 10 governors in signing a letter Wednesday urging a bipartisan fix for 800,000 young, undocumented immigrants who will lose deportation protection under President Donald Trump.

Gov. Brian Sandoval speaks during the Nevada Governor's Global Tourism Summit in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. (Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco)

Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval of Nevada joined 10 other governors from both parties on Wednesday in urging Congress to enact a replacement for the sunsetting DACA program to protect 800,000 young, undocumented immigrants.

In a letter to House and Senate leaders from both parties, the governors urged quick passage of legislation protecting participants in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program who came to the United States as children and were granted legal status to work and study under an executive order by former President Barack Obama.

President Donald Trump rescinded the program in September, but gave Congress six months to pass a replacement. In the meantime, participants, often referred to as “Dreamers,” have been exiting the program as their 2-year authorizations expire.

“Already, more than 12,000 Dreamers have lost their protective status and are susceptible to deportation,” the governors wrote. “Given this urgency, we encourage you to come together quickly to shape a bipartisan solution that allows Dreamers to remain in the United States and continue their constructive contributions to society.”

In Nevada, approximately 13,000 undocumented residents are covered by the program.

